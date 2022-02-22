Declaration on “Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” was signed in Moscow

Moscow, February 22, AZERTAC A Declaration on “Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” has today been signed in Moscow. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed the document.

