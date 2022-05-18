  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: An inspection of "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" Exercises area was carried out VIDEO

    18.05.2022 [18:50]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    “Representatives of various countries participating in the "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" International Search and Rescue Exercises have familiarized themselves with the areas where flight tasks will be fulfilled,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “The servicemen were instructed about the rules of conducting exercises, security, and other organizational issues.

    Practical flights were also carried out to get acquainted with the area. The interaction and radio communications between helicopters were checked during the flights,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: An inspection of "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" Exercises area was carried out VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    18.05.2022 [18:09]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army Signal Units and subunits hold comprehensive training VIDEO
    18.05.2022 [10:18]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire
    17.05.2022 [18:47]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry holds exemplary classes on socio-political training
    17.05.2022 [13:34]
    Briefing on preparation for "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" exercises presented
    Defense Ministry: An inspection of "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" Exercises area was carried out VIDEO Defense Ministry: An inspection of "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" Exercises area was carried out VIDEO Defense Ministry: An inspection of "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" Exercises area was carried out VIDEO