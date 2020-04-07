Defense Ministry: Another group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers begins its activity in South Sudan

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Another group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers has begun its activity in South Sudan, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

“In accordance with the plan, the officers of the Azerbaijan Army who participated in the peacekeeping mission conducted under the command of the UN Mission (UNMISS) in the Republic of South Sudan returned to Baku,” the ministry said.

“The international military command highly appreciated the activities of Azerbaijani servicemen who have participated in the UN Peacekeeping Mission since January 2019.

The new group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army that was sent to South Sudan on the basis of rotation has already begun to participate in the mission in Juba, the capital of this country.”

“On November 30, 2018, the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made a decision on the deployment of Azerbaijani servicemen in the Republic of South Sudan and participation in the mission held under the command of the UN peacekeeping mission,” the ministry added.