Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, July 7, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 37 times throughout the day in various directions of the front," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar, Chinari villages in Berd region, on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Alibayli, Aghbulag villages in Tovuz region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,' the ministry said.

"The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Khojavand region.

The enemy was silenced by a retaliatory fire and the Azerbaijani Army fully controls operational situation on the frontline,” the ministry added.