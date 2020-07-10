Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, July 10, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 69 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located in Jil village and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,' the ministry said.

"The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by a retaliatory fire and the Azerbaijani Army fully controls operational situation on the frontline,” the ministry added.