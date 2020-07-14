Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 74 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, 60, 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and the other artillery mounts to escalate situation," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region, in Jil village and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Alibayli, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,” the ministry said.

“The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire and the Azerbaijani Army fully controls operational situation on the frontline,” the ministry added.