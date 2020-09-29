  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: Armenian army colonel killed in clashes

    29.09.2020 [11:41]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “The Azerbaijani Army killed a colonel of the Armenian armed forces in clashes,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said.

    "As a result of the punitive measures by the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel Karen Babayan, artillery chief of the 18th motorized infantry division of the Armenian Army stationed in the direction of the temporarily occupied Jabrayil district, was killed,” Dargahli noted.

