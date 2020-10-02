  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: Armenian army’s supply and combat equipment were destroyed

    02.10.2020 [14:24]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    “The supply facilities and military equipment that delivered weapons and ammunitions to the enemy's stronghold on a high mountain peak have been destroyed,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

