  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: Athletics competitions were held among servicemen

    26.05.2022 [17:40]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the Land Forces training plan for 2022, athletics competitions were held among servicemen, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    At the opening ceremony, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed accompanied by a Military Orchestra.

    It was noted that the main purpose of the competitions is to improve the level of physical fitness of Azerbaijan Army servicemen.

    10 teams consisting of 12 servicemen participated in the competitions held in accordance with international rules.

    According to the competitions’ program, military athletes competed in various distance running, high and long jumps, as well as relay races.

    At the end of the competitions, the winners were awarded cups and diplomas.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: Athletics competitions were held among servicemen
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.05.2022 [15:16]
    “Efes-2022” multinational exercises continue
    26.05.2022 [13:17]
    Defense Ministry: The tasks were successfully accomplished during the Anatolian Phoenix-2022 International Exercises VIDEO
    25.05.2022 [16:46]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets with Chief Technology Officer of Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar
    24.05.2022 [19:23]
    Military lyceum hosts track and field athletics competitions
    Defense Ministry: Athletics competitions were held among servicemen Defense Ministry: Athletics competitions were held among servicemen Defense Ministry: Athletics competitions were held among servicemen