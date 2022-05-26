Defense Ministry: Athletics competitions were held among servicemen

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

In accordance with the Land Forces training plan for 2022, athletics competitions were held among servicemen, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

At the opening ceremony, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed accompanied by a Military Orchestra.

It was noted that the main purpose of the competitions is to improve the level of physical fitness of Azerbaijan Army servicemen.

10 teams consisting of 12 servicemen participated in the competitions held in accordance with international rules.

According to the competitions’ program, military athletes competed in various distance running, high and long jumps, as well as relay races.

At the end of the competitions, the winners were awarded cups and diplomas.