    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army does not shell civilians

    27.09.2020 [11:16]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    “As reported earlier, the command staff of the Azerbaijan Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “We officially announce that the Azerbaijan Army does not target the civilian population, civilian facilities, and civilian infrastructure. Unlike the occupying country Armenia, during military operations, Azerbaijan complies with the requirements of the regulation of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions,” the ministry said.

    “The Armenian army deliberately places its firing points inside and near human settlements.

    The Azerbaijan Army makes calls for the civilian population in the occupied territories to stay away from military facilities,” the ministry added.

