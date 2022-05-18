Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

“On the night of May 17-18, positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Zeylik settlement of Kalbajar district were subjected to intensive fire,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

“The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Yukhari Shorzha settlement of Basarkechar district of the state border using various caliber weapons and machine guns subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army units.

The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures,” the ministry noted.