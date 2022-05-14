  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

    14.05.2022 [17:13]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    On May 14, at 11:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    According to the ministry, Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.

