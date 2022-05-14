Baku, May 14, AZERTAC On May 14, at 11:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. According to the ministry, Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.

AZERTAG.AZ : Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter