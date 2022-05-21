Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC On May 20, in the evening, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Ashaghi Shorzha of the Basarkechar region of the state border subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. “The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures,” the ministry noted.

