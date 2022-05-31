  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

    31.05.2022 [10:19]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    On May 30, in the evening, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Zoghalli settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zivel settlement of Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures,” the ministry noted.

