Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Khojavand district

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

On February 19, starting from 15:40, members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, with no reason, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Taghaverd village of Khojavand district, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The opposing side was suppressed as a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army units,” the ministry said.