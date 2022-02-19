  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Khojavand district

    19.02.2022 [18:05]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    On February 19, starting from 15:40, members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, with no reason, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Taghaverd village of Khojavand district, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The opposing side was suppressed as a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army units,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Khojavand district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.02.2022 [11:24]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Helicopter fight training was conducted VIDEO
    19.02.2022 [14:16]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry holds official meeting on results of comprehensive inspection in Naval Forces VIDEO
    19.02.2022 [10:23]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Tovuz district
    18.02.2022 [12:16]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Practical classes are being held in the engineer-sapper units VIDEO
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Khojavand district