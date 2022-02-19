Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Tovuz district

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

On February 18, starting from 22:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Gulali settlement of the Tovuzgala region of the state border with no reason using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Munjuglu settlement of Tovuz district, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“Relevant measures were taken by the Azerbaijan Army units stationed in this direction.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army controls the operational situation”, the ministry said.