  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Tovuz district

    19.02.2022 [10:23]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    On February 18, starting from 22:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Gulali settlement of the Tovuzgala region of the state border with no reason using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Munjuglu settlement of Tovuz district, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Relevant measures were taken by the Azerbaijan Army units stationed in this direction.

    There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

    Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army controls the operational situation”, the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Tovuz district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.02.2022 [11:24]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Helicopter fight training was conducted VIDEO
    19.02.2022 [18:05]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Khojavand district
    19.02.2022 [14:16]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry holds official meeting on results of comprehensive inspection in Naval Forces VIDEO
    18.02.2022 [12:16]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Practical classes are being held in the engineer-sapper units VIDEO
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Tovuz district