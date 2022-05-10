Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

“On May 9 in the evening, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli settlement of Basarkechar region of the state border using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim settlement of Kalbajar district,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

“The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, our units completely control the operational situation,” the ministry said.