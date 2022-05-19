Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

On May 19, in the afternoon, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Ashaghi Shorzha of the Basarkechar region of the state border using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district, Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

“The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in this direction,” the ministry said.