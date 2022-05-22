  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

    22.05.2022 [14:44]

    Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

    On May 21, at about 16:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Ashaghi Shorzha of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yellija settlement of Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures in this direction,” the ministry noted.

