    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire in the direction of Kalbajar district

    25.07.2021 [20:48]

    Baku, July 25, AZERTAC

    “On July 25, at about 15:30, Armenian armed forces units in the positions located near Yukhari Shorzha village of the Basarkechar region using sniper rifle and assault rifle periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Zaylik village of the Kalbajar district,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

    The opposing side was suppressed by retaliatory fire,” the ministry said.

