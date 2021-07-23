Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army serviceman martyred as result of sniper fire by Armenia

Baku, July 23, AZERTAC

“On July 23, at about 16:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Basarkechar region subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the area of Kalbajar region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

The Azerbaijan Army serviceman, warrant officer Yagubli Farman Telman became Shehid as a result of sniper fire of the opposing side,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its condolences to the relatives of the Shehid!

Currently, the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction are taking retaliatory actions.

By committing such provocations, the Armenian side aims to aggravate the situation on the state border of the two countries.

The Armenian side bears full responsibility for the provocation,” the ministry said.