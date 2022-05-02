  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire in direction of Kalbajar district

    02.05.2022 [10:57]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    “On May 1, starting from 13:40 to 17:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Basarkechar district of the state border using grenade launchers and machine guns periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in Zeylik and Yellija settlements of Kalbajar district,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures. There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

    Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army units completely control the operational situation,” the ministry said.

     

