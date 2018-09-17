Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan’s armed forces have suffered no losses and fully control operational situation along the front line

Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

“The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces have suffered no losses and fully control the operational situation along the front line with Armenia,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has told AZERTAC in response to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s remarks during his speech at the pre-election campaign of "My Step" bloc in Yerevan, alleging that three Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed by the Armenian armed forces over the past three days.

“The military leadership of Armenia, where chaos dominates, by misinforming the prime minister has once again deceived him as they always do. The Armenian prime minister, by making use of false information, and delivering it with great enthusiasm to his people, tries to distract the public attention from the unsuccessful policy he conducts,” the ministry said.