    Defense Ministry: Enlightening events on International Humanitarian Law were held with servicemen

    13.05.2022 [20:43]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the approved plan, the servicemen of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel and the Legal Department held educational events on International Humanitarian Law (Law of Armed Conflict) in the military units, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    At the events, the servicemen were provided with detailed information about the basics, norms, and principles of international humanitarian law, as well as the significance of their application during an armed conflict. The important tasks and duties that must be observed by military personnel were also explained.

    An exchange of views was held on ensuring the safety of the civilian population in the areas of combat operations, the rules for the treatment of prisoners of war, as well as other requirements of the Geneva Conventions.

