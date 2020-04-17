  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: IFV crews improve combat skills

    17.04.2020 [16:24]

    Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

    According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the crews of Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) improve combat skills, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

    “The main purpose of training is to increase the combat readiness of the crews of armored vehicles, as well as to improve the skills of managing IFVs in difficult terrain and using them in real combat conditions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: IFV crews improve combat skills
