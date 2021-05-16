Defense Ministry: Military personnel involved in exercises left for exercises area
16.05.2021 [17:25]
Baku, May 16, AZERTAC
The leadership of the exercises and military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army involved in the exercises have left for the exercises area, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
“The exercises will last until May 20,” the ministry said.
