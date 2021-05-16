  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: Military personnel involved in exercises left for exercises area

    16.05.2021 [17:25]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    The leadership of the exercises and military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army involved in the exercises have left for the exercises area, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The exercises will last until May 20,” the ministry said.

