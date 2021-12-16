Defense Ministry: New facilities have been commissioned in military units VIDEO

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

“Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the work on improving service, social, and living conditions of Azerbaijan Army servicemen continues,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry familiarized themselves with the military infrastructure facilities recently built in the liberated territories.

It was reported to the Minister of Defense that the modular accommodation point is provided with modern equipment, furniture, and inventory to meet all the necessary needs of servicemen. There is a weapon room, dormitory, canteen, kitchen, medical point, food and clothing warehouses, bath and laundry facility, and generators that provide an uninterrupted power supply. The complex is provided with a central heating system, electricity, and water.

The Minister set the relevant tasks for the command staff in regard to further improving the combat capability of the units stationed in the liberated territories.

Then the Defense Minister attended the opening ceremony of a newly built guard camp in one of the military units.

In a short period of time, the guard house, built in accordance with modern standards, has created all the conditions for the organization and conduct of services at a high level.

The building has a central heating system, alarm, and fire protection systems.

Landscaping and construction works have been carried out in the territory of the guard town, asphalt and a green area have been laid.

The Defense Minister gave instructions on the organization of combat duty and troops' service and wished success to the military personnel.