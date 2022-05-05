  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: Rocket and artillery units conduct live-fire tactical exercises VIDEO

    05.05.2022 [14:17]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, rocket and artillery units of the Land Forces conducted live-fire tactical exercises, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Rocket and artillery units deployed to the assembly areas took firing positions.

    During the exercises held in close to real combat conditions, the imaginary enemy targets were destroyed by the accurate fire of the units.

    The main objective of the exercises is to improve the modern combat capability of rocket and artillery unit commanders, as well as to increase professionalism and the combat skills of personnel taking into account the experience gained in the Patriotic War”, the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: Rocket and artillery units conduct live-fire tactical exercises VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    05.05.2022 [12:41]
    Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff inspects combat readiness of military units stationed in Kalbajar district
    03.05.2022 [16:02]
    Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijan Army units continue to dispose expired and unusable ammunition
    03.05.2022 [11:17]
    Defense Ministry: The positions of Azerbaijan Army were subjected to fire
    02.05.2022 [10:57]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire in direction of Kalbajar district
    Defense Ministry: Rocket and artillery units conduct live-fire tactical exercises VIDEO