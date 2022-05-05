Defense Ministry: Rocket and artillery units conduct live-fire tactical exercises VIDEO

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

In accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, rocket and artillery units of the Land Forces conducted live-fire tactical exercises, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“Rocket and artillery units deployed to the assembly areas took firing positions.

During the exercises held in close to real combat conditions, the imaginary enemy targets were destroyed by the accurate fire of the units.

The main objective of the exercises is to improve the modern combat capability of rocket and artillery unit commanders, as well as to increase professionalism and the combat skills of personnel taking into account the experience gained in the Patriotic War”, the ministry said.