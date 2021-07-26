  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: The Armenian side intensively shelled positions of Azerbaijan Army in Kalbajar district

    26.07.2021 [10:46]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    “Armenian armed forces units once again committed a provocation on Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border,” Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    “On July 26, starting from 03:00 the Armenian armed forces from its combat positions located in various directions in the territory of the Basarkechar region using small arms and grenade launchers intensively shelled the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of the Kalbajar district.

    The Azerbaijan Army units stationed in this direction are undertaking adequate retaliatory actions,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: The Armenian side intensively shelled positions of Azerbaijan Army in Kalbajar district
