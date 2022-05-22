  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: The Azerbaijan Army units continue to dispose expired and unusable ammunition in a planned manner

    22.05.2022 [22:18]

    Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

    “In compliance with safety measures, the Azerbaijan Army units continue to dispose expired and unusable ammunition in a planned manner,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has told AZERTAC.

    “We inform that the ammunition disposal process will be carried out on 23-28 May at the Seyfali training range.

    The public will be periodically informed about the ongoing blasting work,” the ministry noted.

