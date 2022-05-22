Defense Ministry: The Azerbaijan Army units continue to dispose expired and unusable ammunition in a planned manner
AzerTAg.az
22.05.2022 [22:18]
Baku, May 22, AZERTAC
“In compliance with safety measures, the Azerbaijan Army units continue to dispose expired and unusable ammunition in a planned manner,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has told AZERTAC.
“We inform that the ammunition disposal process will be carried out on 23-28 May at the Seyfali training range.
The public will be periodically informed about the ongoing blasting work,” the ministry noted.
