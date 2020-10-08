Defense Ministry: The enemy shells residential settlements of Azerbaijan
08.10.2020 [19:05]
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
The Armenian armed forces are shelling the villages of Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghdam districts, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
“The Azerbaijan Army military units are taking adequate measures against the enemy,” the ministry said.
