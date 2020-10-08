Baku, October 8, AZERTAC The Armenian armed forces are shelling the villages of Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghdam districts, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC. “The Azerbaijan Army military units are taking adequate measures against the enemy,” the ministry said.

AZERTAG.AZ : Defense Ministry: The enemy shells residential settlements of Azerbaijan

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter