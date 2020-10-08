  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: The enemy shells residential settlements of Azerbaijan

    08.10.2020 [19:05]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    The Armenian armed forces are shelling the villages of Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghdam districts, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The Azerbaijan Army military units are taking adequate measures against the enemy,” the ministry said.

