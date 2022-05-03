  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: The positions of Azerbaijan Army were subjected to fire

    03.05.2022 [11:17]

    Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

    In the evening of May 2, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions on the state border in Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zeylik settlement of Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    "The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.

    There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

    Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army units control the operational situation," the ministry noted.

    AZERTAG.AZ
