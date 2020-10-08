  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: The supply of Azerbaijan Army troops participating in battles is at a high level

    08.10.2020 [14:42]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Under the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the supply issues of military personnel participating in the counter-offensive operations are immediately resolved, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The supply of our troops is carried out in a planned manner by the relevant departments, services, and structures. The military personnel participating in the battles are continuously provided with food, military uniform, household items, and necessary properties, ammunition, but the military and combat equipment – with fuel for 24 hours a day.

    There are no problems with the supply of combat operations. All tasks related to supply and equipment are carried out in a timely manner,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: The supply of Azerbaijan Army troops participating in battles is at a high level
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.10.2020 [15:17]
    Prosecutor General's Office: Seven people injured as a result of Armenia’s artillery shelling of Barda city
    08.10.2020 [13:57]
    Armenian armed forces shell our human settlements, Defense Ministry
    08.10.2020 [12:42]
    Armenia’s shelling civilians resulted in injuring two residents of Aghdam’s Boyukbayli village
    08.10.2020 [11:44]
    Another UAV of Armenia destroyed
    Defense Ministry: The supply of Azerbaijan Army troops participating in battles is at a high level