Defense Ministry: The tasks were successfully accomplished during the Anatolian Phoenix-2022 International Exercises VIDEO

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

The tasks set at the "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" International Search and Rescue Exercises held in Konya, Turkiye have been successfully fulfilled, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

As part of the exercises, clarification of activities on the map, calculation of the target, parachute training exercises, helicopter training flights and search and rescue operations of the crews of the crashed aircraft in accordance with the scenario were carried out.

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, took part on the "Distinguished Visitors Day".

The Deputy Minister met with the military personnel of the Air Force and highly appreciated their professionalism.