    Defense Ministry: The territory of Azerbaijan came under rocket fire from Armenia

    05.10.2020 [11:04]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    On October 5 in the morning, the technical means of the radar systems of the Air Defense Forces of Azerbaijan recorded the launch of rockets fired at Azerbaijan from the starting positions in the Jermuk, Gafan and Berd regions of Armenia, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “For several days, the enemy, pinned down along the entire frontline, has been systematically launching missile strikes from the territory of Armenia against the densely populated regions of Azerbaijan and civilian infrastructure on the territory of Azerbaijan.

    At the same time, the ministry of defense of Armenia denies the fact of shelling the territory of Azerbaijan from Armenia and declares that it was fired from our occupied lands.

    Such irresponsible and criminal actions of Armenia purposefully force Azerbaijan to retaliate."

    The ministry provided a video evidence of the launch of rockets from the territory of Armenia.

