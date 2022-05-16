  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: UAV units carried out training flights

    16.05.2022 [18:44]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) carried out training flights, Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    Theoretical and practical knowledge of servicemen, as well as their ability to operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in simulators were tested.

    As part of the exercises, crews of unmanned aerial vehicles conducted ground reconnaissance at various altitudes, determined the coordinates of imaginary enemy ground targets and transmitted the received information to control points.

    The main objectives of the exercises, held with consideration of combat experience gained in the Patriotic War, are to improve the practical skills of the crews.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: UAV units carried out training flights
