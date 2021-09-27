  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: Volley fires opened from warships on the Remembrance Day

    27.09.2021 [15:21]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Commemorative events are being held on the anniversary of the 44-day Patriotic War, which began on September 27 last year and ended with a resounding victory of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    Within the framework of the events, dedicated to the Day of Remembrance, the memory of those who died for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan was commemorated.

    On September 27, three volleys were fired from the warship artillery equipment of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces on Baku Bay opposite the Military Trophy Park in honor of Shehids (Martyrs).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: Volley fires opened from warships on the Remembrance Day
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2021 [20:08]
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army meets with Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister
    27.09.2021 [19:59]
    Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for military cooperation
    27.09.2021 [19:36]
    Commemorative event on anniversary of Patriotic War held in Shusha
    27.09.2021 [14:33]
    Series of events held in Azerbaijani Army on anniversary of Patriotic War
    Defense Ministry: Volley fires opened from warships on the Remembrance Day