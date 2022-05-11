  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: Weapons and military equipment are transferred into the summer operation mode VIDEO

    11.05.2022 [17:07]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    The process of transferring the weapons and specialized military equipment into the summer operation mode is held in all military units and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    The replacements of fuel and lubricants, as well as scheduled service of specialized military equipment, are carried out in the maintenance points of the military units.

    Preparation of weapons and military equipment for uninterrupted and sustainable operation during the summer period is aimed at maintaining a high level of combat capability of military units.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: Weapons and military equipment are transferred into the summer operation mode VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    10.05.2022 [12:06]
    Defense Ministry’s leadership pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
    10.05.2022 [10:07]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire
    07.05.2022 [21:21]
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry refutes information spread by Armenian media
    07.05.2022 [16:00]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister instructs to increase intensity of combat training and exercises
    Defense Ministry: Weapons and military equipment are transferred into the summer operation mode VIDEO Defense Ministry: Weapons and military equipment are transferred into the summer operation mode VIDEO