Defense Ministry: Weapons and military equipment are transferred into the summer operation mode VIDEO

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

The process of transferring the weapons and specialized military equipment into the summer operation mode is held in all military units and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The replacements of fuel and lubricants, as well as scheduled service of specialized military equipment, are carried out in the maintenance points of the military units.

Preparation of weapons and military equipment for uninterrupted and sustainable operation during the summer period is aimed at maintaining a high level of combat capability of military units.