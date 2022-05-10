Defense Ministry’s leadership pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
10.05.2022 [12:06]
Baku, May 10, AZERTAC
On the occasion of the 99th birthday of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, on May 10, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry visited the Alley of Honors, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
The leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid flowers at the grave of the great leader and honored his memory.
