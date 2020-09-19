Defense minister: Azerbaijani army is completely ready to suppress any provocations of enemy and undertake strong retaliatory actions

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting with the command staff of the Azerbaijan Army.

First, memories of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and shahids who died for the independence and territorial integrity of the country were honored with a minute of silence.

In his speech, the minister of defense emphasized that the latest information received and messages spread in the mass-media, as well as the military rhetoric in the speeches of the military-political leadership of Armenia, the conduct of mobilization activity and the involvement of external forces into the region clearly indicate that the enemy intends to commit large-scale provocations and aggravate the situation. “Considering this, the forces and means available in our use must be fully ready not only to suppress any provocations but also to take strict preventive measures. For this, special attention should be paid to reconnaissance activities and combat support, as well as to take organized actions in all areas,” the minister said.

The minister of defense noted that it was necessary to strengthen control over the quality of exercises and training aimed at constantly increasing the combat capability and professionalism of the Azerbaijan Army, in particular its foremost units, as well as at increasing the level of combat readiness of military personnel and the liberation of the occupied territories.

Minister Hasanov instructed the officials to pay special attention to the transfer of weapons, military and specialized equipment of the Azerbaijan Army into the winter operation mode, the effectiveness and timely completion of the preparation process for the winter period, the full logistic support of units, the health of military personnel, as well as measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of the meeting, the defense minister gave instructions in regards of clarification of combat analysis and mobilization resources with the relevant structures, in accordance with the action plan, as well as preparations to conduct training sessions in various specialties, field activities, and combat training classes with reservists.