    Defense minister visits units of Air Defense troops stationed in the liberated territories

    14.05.2021 [13:05]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has visited one of the units of the Air Defense troops stationed in the liberated territories.

    The minister got acquainted with the conditions created for the military personnel and inspected multifunctional radar stations, launchers, and other weaponry on combat duty in the area.

    The minister gave relevant instructions to maintain high-level combat capability and protect Azerbaijan`s airspace reliably, as well as to increase the quality of organization and implementation of combat duty, according to the ministry.

