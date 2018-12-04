    • / POLITICS

    Delegation led by Azerbaijani FM to attend 25th OSCE Ministerial Council

    04.12.2018 [14:57]

    Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

    A delegation led by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for Italy, the city of Milan, to participate in the 25th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

    FM Mammadyarov will deliver a speech and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session.

