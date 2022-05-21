Delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources visits Latvia

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has visited Riga, to attend the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The bilateral meetings held with Latvian officials focused on cooperation in trade and investment, science and education, tourism, culture, transport, innovation, agriculture and food security, energy, environmental protection and climate change.

Following the meetings, the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of food security between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Food and Veterinary Service of the Republic of Latvia (FVS) and the Bilateral Agreement on Cooperation in Environmental Protection Action Program (for 2022-2023) were signed.