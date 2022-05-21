  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources visits Latvia

    21.05.2022 [17:33]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    A delegation led by Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has visited Riga, to attend the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

    The bilateral meetings held with Latvian officials focused on cooperation in trade and investment, science and education, tourism, culture, transport, innovation, agriculture and food security, energy, environmental protection and climate change.

    Following the meetings, the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of food security between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Food and Veterinary Service of the Republic of Latvia (FVS) and the Bilateral Agreement on Cooperation in Environmental Protection Action Program (for 2022-2023) were signed.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources visits Latvia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.05.2022 [17:19]
    Azerbaijan, Japan sign Memorandum of Understanding in field of environment
    06.05.2022 [10:29]
    Azerbaijan, Japan discuss prospects for cooperation
    23.04.2022 [14:31]
    Magnitude 3,5 quake jolts Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea
    22.04.2022 [14:01]
    UN chief calls for ambitious action on climate disruption, nature loss, pollution
    Delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources visits Latvia Delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources visits Latvia Delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources visits Latvia