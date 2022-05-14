Delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy visits Sangachal terminal

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

A SOCAR delegation led by Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR Supervisory Board has today visited the Sangachal terminal.

The purpose of the visit was to see firsthand this world-class facility, the way it operates as one of the world’s biggest oil and gas receiving, processing and exporting terminals, and to discuss existing and future optimization opportunities.

The visit agenda included presentations on the history of the terminal, current operations, processes and functions of the terminal facilities and assets, and discussions on future opportunities. The delegation also had meetings with Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, and members of bp’s regional leadership team.

This was followed by a bus tour of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Daniz areas, South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) head compressor station, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) head pump station, Central Control Room, SOCAR Metering Station and other facilities at the terminal.