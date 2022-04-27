  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone visit Emtunga production yard in Swedish city of Gothenburg

    27.04.2022 [13:11]

    Gothenburg, Baku, 27, AZERTAC

    As part of the visit to Sweden, the delegation of Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone has visited the Emtunga production yard in the city of Gothenburg.

    The delegation included Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alat Free Economic Zone Valeh Alasgarov and Deputy Chairman of the Board Ismayil Manafov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Sweden Zaur Ahmadov, Advisor of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency AZPROMO Zohrab Gadirov and founder of Caucasus Consulting Group of Companies Bahram Atabeyli.

    Vice President of Project Management at Emtunga Carl-Henrik Gustafsson provided detailed information about the company's activities. He said the Emtunga production yard is a world-leading supplier of modular offshore accommodation facilities with over 45 years of experience from the offshore industry.

    Carl-Henrik Gustafsson hailed the cooperation between the Emtunga and a number of companies working in the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan for more than 26 years, adding that they the company also intends to participate in future projects to be implemented in the country.

    Chairman of Board Valeh Alasgarov highlighted the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone. Hailing the presentations by local companies and investment opportunities created for investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone, Alasgarov pointed out opportunities for the development of economic cooperation between Sweden and Azerbaijan through companies such as Emtunga.

    Rauf Aliyev

    Special correspondent

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone visit Emtunga production yard in Swedish city of Gothenburg
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.04.2022 [17:24]
    bp presents publishing facility to local university
    26.04.2022 [15:06]
    Azerbaijan increases exports to CIS countries
    26.04.2022 [15:04]
    Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries
    26.04.2022 [12:20]
    AZANS introduces new Air Traffic Control System at Zangilan Airport
    Delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone visit Emtunga production yard in Swedish city of Gothenburg Delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone visit Emtunga production yard in Swedish city of Gothenburg