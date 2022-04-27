Delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone visit Emtunga production yard in Swedish city of Gothenburg

Gothenburg, Baku, 27, AZERTAC

As part of the visit to Sweden, the delegation of Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone has visited the Emtunga production yard in the city of Gothenburg.

The delegation included Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alat Free Economic Zone Valeh Alasgarov and Deputy Chairman of the Board Ismayil Manafov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Sweden Zaur Ahmadov, Advisor of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency AZPROMO Zohrab Gadirov and founder of Caucasus Consulting Group of Companies Bahram Atabeyli.

Vice President of Project Management at Emtunga Carl-Henrik Gustafsson provided detailed information about the company's activities. He said the Emtunga production yard is a world-leading supplier of modular offshore accommodation facilities with over 45 years of experience from the offshore industry.

Carl-Henrik Gustafsson hailed the cooperation between the Emtunga and a number of companies working in the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan for more than 26 years, adding that they the company also intends to participate in future projects to be implemented in the country.

Chairman of Board Valeh Alasgarov highlighted the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone. Hailing the presentations by local companies and investment opportunities created for investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone, Alasgarov pointed out opportunities for the development of economic cooperation between Sweden and Azerbaijan through companies such as Emtunga.

Rauf Aliyev

Special correspondent