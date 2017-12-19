Delegation of Astrakhan region arrives in Baku

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC A delegation led by Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region Alexander Zhilkin has arrived in Baku. The delegation includes representatives of the regional government, executive and municipal authorities, business circles and public of Astrakhan. The delegation will hold a number of official meetings, including with head of Narimanov District Executive Authority Abdin Farzaliyev on bilateral cooperation.

