    Delegation of Astrakhan region arrives in Baku

    19.12.2017 [11:44]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    A delegation led by Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region Alexander Zhilkin has arrived in Baku.

    The delegation includes representatives of the regional government, executive and municipal authorities, business circles and public of Astrakhan.

    The delegation will hold a number of official meetings, including with head of Narimanov District Executive Authority Abdin Farzaliyev on bilateral cooperation.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Delegation of Astrakhan region arrives in Baku
