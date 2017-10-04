    • / POLITICS

    Delegation of Council of European Union visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    04.10.2017 [17:14]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    A delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, including the EU's accredited ambassadors based in Brussels has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

    They paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

    The delegation also visited the Eternal Flame monument.

