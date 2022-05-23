Delegation of House of Commons of Canadian Parliament visits Alley of Martyrs

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

The members of the Canada-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada have today visited Azerbaijan’s Alley of Martyrs.

The delegation paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the county’s independence and territorial integrity and put flowers at their graves. They also visited the Eternal Flame monument.

The visitors then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku, and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as landscaping work carried out in the city.