  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Delegation of House of Commons of Canadian Parliament visits Alley of Martyrs

    23.05.2022 [14:42]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    The members of the Canada-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada have today visited Azerbaijan’s Alley of Martyrs.

    The delegation paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the county’s independence and territorial integrity and put flowers at their graves. They also visited the Eternal Flame monument.

    The visitors then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku, and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as landscaping work carried out in the city.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Delegation of House of Commons of Canadian Parliament visits Alley of Martyrs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.05.2022 [16:27]
    Azerbaijani President: Characterized by mutual esteem, our relations with the Holy See have come a long way
    23.05.2022 [15:23]
    Estonian parliamentary delegation pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs
    23.05.2022 [03:26]
    European Council President Charles Michel makes press statement following trilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
    22.05.2022 [22:02]
    President of Estonian Parliament embarks on visit to Azerbaijan
    Delegation of House of Commons of Canadian Parliament visits Alley of Martyrs Delegation of House of Commons of Canadian Parliament visits Alley of Martyrs Delegation of House of Commons of Canadian Parliament visits Alley of Martyrs