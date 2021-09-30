Delegations of ministries of defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold working meeting

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

According to the bilateral cooperation plan between the ministries of defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus, a working meeting on "Development of rocket and artillery forces" was held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC .

The sides exchanged views on military and military-technical cooperation between the rocket and artillery troops of the two countries, discussed issues of expanding joint cooperation and exchange of experience.

The guests were informed about the activities of the Azerbaijani artillerymen in the victory of the glorious Azerbaijan Army in the Patriotic War under the command of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

During the visit, the Belarusian delegation will visit the military units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops.