Denali National Park and Preserve - unspoiled natural environment of alpine tundra and boreal forest in south-central Alaska

Denali National Park and Preserve, vast region with an unspoiled natural environment of alpine tundra and boreal forest (taiga) in south-central Alaska, U.S.

It lies roughly equidistant from Fairbanks to the northeast and Anchorage to the south-southeast and is some 200 miles (320 km) south of the Arctic Circle, in the subarctic climate zone.

With terrain of tundra, spruce forest and glaciers, the park is home to wildlife including grizzly bears, wolves, moose, caribou and Dall sheep.

The park was established as Mt. McKinley National Park on Feb. 26, 1917.

The original park was designated a wilderness area, the first national park created specifically to protect wildlife, and incorporated into Denali National Park and Preserve in 1980.

The park was designated by UNESCO an international biosphere reserve in 1976.

In 2015, Mt. McKinley was renamed to Mt. Denali to pay homage to the Athabaskan people who called the area home—Denali means “the tall one” or “mountain-big” in their native Koyukon language.

Today the park accommodates a wide variety of visitor use including wildlife viewing, mountaineering, cycling, and even dog sledding. It continues to provide a laboratory for research in the natural sciences.